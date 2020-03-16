Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals are now closed to visitors.
The hospitals, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, may make exceptions to allow for no more than one healthy visitor at a time per patient in certain limited circumstances, such as in the event of the birth of a child, to support a patient at the end of life or to accommodate a caretaker for essential needs.
"Decisions regarding visitor exceptions will be made by the patient’s care team on a case-by-case basis, and any visitors will be screened for COVID-19 risk factors," the hospitals said.
Also, according to the new rules, all visitors to an emergency department or urgent care center must check in upon arrival and will be screened for the coronavirus and the flu. Anyone with flu, flu-like illness or COVID-19 exposure will be asked to refrain from visiting that day, according to the organization.
"We are continually reviewing our protocols and will update them as needed," the hospitals said. "For up-to-date information, please visit beverlyhospital.org and/or follow us on social media."
Salem Hospital, which is part of Partners HealthCare, also enacted a stricter visitation policy on Friday and suspended all classes and community meetings.
The hospital said it was limiting visitors in the inpatient and outpatient facilities, which included the Emergency Department, urgent care centers, Birthplace and labs. Only one person can visit or accompany a patient in the hospital.
Visitors would also be screened for flu-like symptoms or other risk factors associated with COVID-19, such as recent travel to high-risk areas. And no visitors under age 18 would be allowed.
The hospital said it may make exceptions for patients in hospice care, or for parents or guardians of pediatric patients and allow up to two visitors for patients in the Birthplace or Special Care Nursery. All other visitors showing any signs of illness are not allowed.
A hospital spokesperson said on Monday that, as the situation and policy are fluid, it may soon be changing.
For the latest information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit the Massachusetts Department of Health website. Additional information is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
