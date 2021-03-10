Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals president looks forward to retirement

BEVERLY — After more than 40 years in health care, Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals President Phil Cormier is retiring.
Cormier said his last day with Beth Israel and Lahey Health is April 2, and his successor will be Tom Sands who most recently served as the president of Carney Hospital in Dorchester.
“Administrative challenge is not a bad thing,” Cormier said. “That is how organizations evolve and get better and focus on new challenges. This is a good organization, and I am confident he (Sands) has the ability to take this organization to new levels.”
For the next few weeks, Cormier saud he and other hospital leaders will be focusing on the vaccine rollout and “making sure the organization is running as smoothly as possible for Tom’s arrival.”
Cormier first got his start in hospital administration in the 70s, he said, after studying business in college.
“I was given a lot of opportunities for a career in the hospital setting, and I ended up liking the people and the environment,” he said, “and I ended up working for a lot of great organizations, so I made a career out of it.”
Cormier worked for several hospitals in Massachusetts over the years, including Union Hospital in Lynn, Hunt Hospital in Danvers, Elizabeth Medical Center in Brighton and Kindred North Shore in Peabody. He said he first joined the team at Beverly Hospital in 1989 in the materials management department.
“As economic pressures and other challenges faced the hospital community, we eventually merged with Hunt in Danvers and Addison Gilbert in Gloucester,” he said. “And then we ended up acquiring a hospital in Lynn called Bay Ridge Hospital, so I really was here for the formation of what was called Beverly Hospital it’s other campuses.”
Cormier became the president of Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals in January 2015.
“Some of the most challenging times,” he said, “Well, anyone in health care and quite frankly anyone, can tell you this is the most challenging time, but in some ways, it is also the most rewarding time — to be there for communities and take care of patients during the pandemic. Those challenges related to the pandemic are some of the most recent and most poignant challenges, just because this is a once in 100 years pandemic. We never thought we would actually experience this, and much less to the degree we did.”
Cormier said despite the difficulties of the past year, he feels incredibly humbled to have led Beverly and Addison Gilbert as they navigated the pandemic.
“The ability to take care of patients during the pandemic, that has to be the defining moment,” he said, noting that the first wave of COVID-19 cases during the spring of 2020 was particularly challenging. “For our nurses and physicians, it is still an incredibly challenging time.”
Cormier said he is incredibly proud to have led, and is grateful to the physicians, nurses and technicians who responded to the coronavirus crisis.
“I can't do my job if they are not delivering the care,” he said. “This is an exceptionally talented group of clinicians and support personnel, from the housekeeper to the lab personnel to the physicians to the nurses to the radiological technicians, the front door greeters to the security guard. They went above and beyond even before the pandemic. Everybody had everybody's back and was willing to do whatever it took to take care of our patients.”
Cormier said even though the pandemic took place during the last year of his career, he also considers it the defining moment of his career which he will never forget.
“I will remember, unfortunately, not looking forward to the holidays because we knew the holidays would mean a resurgence,” he said. “That was an upsetting emotion to feel, because you can't look forward to times which under normal circumstances are joyous and full of happiness.”
He added that he will vividly remember the emotions he and the rest of the hospital felt over the past year which “ran the gamut from fear to stress to anxiety, and then to confidence when you saw that we were able to take care of the patients, and also increased confidence when we learned more about the disease. At times there was relief when numbers dipped, and that was followed by anxiety again.”
“It was a roller coaster ride,” he said, adding that perhaps the most noteworthy emotion he felt over the past year was pride in his staff and humility.
Cormier said while he is looking forward to taking some time to himself, there are plenty of aspects of the job he will miss.
“The interaction with staff,” he said about one of his favorite parts of the job. “I talk to staff and engage with staff, and I'm pretty visible. The socialization and ability to meet with employees, that will be missed a lot.”
He said he will also miss working with local officials like Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, Beverly Mayor Michael Cahill, and Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha.
“I worked with them a lot around the pandemic and promoting health in the communities,” he said.
In the future, Cormier said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Jean Cormier, and their two West Highland terriers, Abby and Emma. He said he is very thankful to his wife for supporting him in his career, and he looks forward to traveling with her in the future.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||