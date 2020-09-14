BEVERLY — The Beverly bicyclist involved in a crash with a car Saturday morning in Haverhill has died from his injuries, according to the Essex County district attorney's office.
Essex District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said the 56-year-old man's name is not being made public until relatives are notified.
Kimball said no charges or citations related to the crash have been issued.
According to a social media statement from Haverhill police, the crash happened at 10:04 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Amesbury and Brandy Brow roads, near the Haverhill-Merrimac line.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Haverhill police Lt. Joseph Ingram at 978-373-1212, ext. 1505.