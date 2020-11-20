Beverly Bootstraps gets pickleball court donation

BEVERLY — As executive director of Beverly Bootstraps, Sue Gabriel has accepted donations in a variety of situations. This week marked the first time she got one on a pickleball court.
A group of local pickleball players presented Bootstraps with a $520 donation at the home of Susan Carnevale in Beverly — or more specially, at her backyard pickleball court.
"We have a lot of people help us in a lot of different ways, but this was one of the most fun," Gabriel said.
Carnevale said the money was raised through a raffle to win lessons from Zorano Tubo, a pickleball teaching professional from New York who came to Beverly and Salem to give lessons over Columbus Day weekend. Tubo himself was a big contributor, she said. He "attended" the event virtually via a large TV screen set up next to the Carnevale court.
Carnevale said she got hooked on pickleball — a paddleball sport that combines badminton, table tennis and tennis — after visiting a friend at The Villages in Florida, a retirement community that has more than 100 pickleball courts. She came home and started painting lines for a court behind her house.
"It's an addictive sport," said Joe Lyman of Peabody, a district ambassador for USA Pickleball who attended the ceremony. "The past 10 years it's had unbelievable growth."
In accepting the donation, Gabriel said Bootstraps is busier than ever due to the impacts of the pandemic. The social service agency operates a food pantry and provides case management services to people in need.
"We've been around for almost 30 years, and needless to say right now I think our work is more important than ever," she said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||