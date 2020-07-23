BEVERLY — Beverly Bootstraps has resumed accepting food donations.
The pantry and service center, at 35 Park St., had suspended food donations in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Until now, Bootstraps had primarily sought monetary donations, with the exception of one drive thru food drive.
Bootstraps marketing supervisor Sally Hunter said the pandemic has left the food pantry struggling to serve the needs of a client population that's doubled in recent months.
Heavily dependent on individual and corporate donations, Bootstraps is accepting donations Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Among the items in need are cereal, healthy kids' snacks, peanut butter, tuna fish, soup, spaghetti sauce, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, and diapers (sizes 3-6).
Food must be unopened, not expired, and in good condition. Frozen food must have been purchased frozen and cannot have been thawed. Refrigerated food must remain refrigerated and be cold when it arrives. If it is donated on a Thursday, it may not last over the weekend.
Donations of backpacks packed with school supplies are also needed for the agency's backpack program, which helps local children prepare for the coming school year and helps to lessen the financial burden on families. Sponsored by Leslie S. Ray Insurance Company, the program is in its 20th year.
More than 1,500 items are still needed by the Aug. 3 deadline. Donations may be made at the back-to-school backpack virtual drive site, www.roonga.com/beverlybackpacks.
For more information on Beverly Bootstraps and how to donate, visit www.beverlybootstraps.org.