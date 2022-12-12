BEVERLY — With visits to its food pantry at an all-time high, Beverly Bootstraps is about to add a new and innovative way to reach people in need.
The social service agency has set up secure, refrigerated, self-service food lockers in downtown Beverly that will be accessible to clients 24 hours per day. Instead of going to the food pantry, clients can order groceries online and pick them up in the lockers.
“We know there are a number of people who we’re not serving who could use our help,” Bootstraps Executive Director Sue Gabriel said. “This is a way to do that. We’re excited about it.”
Gabriel said the idea for the food lockers came about when the staff at Bootstraps was thinking of new ways to reach people who need help, but either do not or cannot visit the food pantry at its facility on Park Street. According to a study by the Greater Boston Food Bank, more than 6,000 people in Bootstraps’ service area, which includes Beverly, Wenham, Hamilton, Essex and Manchester, were experiencing food insecurity. Gabriel said that number has likely grown over the last year due to inflation.
Chris Nazareth, Bootstraps’ director of development and external affairs, came up with the idea of smart lockers, similar to those used for customers to pick up purchases at places like Whole Foods Market or Home Depot. Gabriel said Bootstraps discovered that a number of food banks in other parts of the country are using smart lockers, although she was unaware of any nearby.
Bootstraps ordered the food lockers from Bell and Howell at a cost of $60,000 with help from a grant from the Greater Boston Food Bank’s Community Investment Grant program and other private funding sources. The set-up includes 16 separate compartments.
Clients will be able to order their groceries online through Bootstraps’ SmartChoice system, using a point system based on the size of the family. Bootstraps staff will pack the items in bags and place them in the food lockers. The clients will be notified through email and text that their order is ready for pickup. They will be given a one-time code that can be scanned or entered into the kiosk to automatically open the locker containing their order.
The lockers are refrigerated, so they can safely hold perishable items like produce, milk and eggs.
Gabriel said the big advantage to the lockers is that clients will be able to access them any time. She said many people find it difficult to get to the Bootstraps food pantry when it’s open due to work or family commitments.
“You can come whenever it makes sense for you,” Gabriel said. “You come at 3 in the afternoon after you pick up the kids, or 7:30 in the morning when you just get off work. It doesn’t matter if the food pantry is not open. You can still pick up your food. That’s what appealed to us.”
The food lockers will also provide privacy for people who do not wish to go to a food pantry.
Beth Bahret, Bootstraps’ food assistance supervisor, said the lockers should allow the organization to serve more people in a less labor-intensive format.
“The food lockers do not need to be constantly monitored,” Bahret said. “We don’t have to connect with the person directly. All of this allows us to use our labor in an efficient and streamlined manner.”
Gabriel said Bootstraps is hoping to have the food lockers available starting in January. She estimated they will be able to provide about 300 meals per month through the food lockers. If it’s successful, it could be replicated at other locations.
Gabriel did not want to publicly disclose the exact location of the food lockers for safety reasons, other than to say they’re in a church parking lot in downtown Beverly. The area is well lit and monitored by security cameras, she said.
Among the people Bootstraps hopes to reach are students at Montserrat College of Art, which is located in downtown Beverly. Gabriel said Bootstraps tried setting aside a certain time at the food pantry for college students, but not many showed up.
Montserrat College spokeswoman Jo Broderick said the food lockers will be particularly helpful to students now that the Dollar Store on Cabot Street, which students could walk to quickly between classes, has closed.
“The college is pleased and grateful that Beverly Bootstraps is providing another option to the students,” Broderick said.
“We will continue to work with city officials, Beverly Main Streets and the business community to advocate for new retail food options downtown as well.”
Gabriel said people who sign up for the program, or for any of Bootstraps’ food assistance programs, do not have to meet certain income standards.
“If you tell us you need food, we believe you,” she said.
