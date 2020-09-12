AMESBURY — Over the last several months, 6-year-old Colin Beattie, of Beverly, and his mother, Amanda, have visited 34 police stations across Essex County, with the goal of visiting them all.
On Thursday morning, Colin, along with his mother and 10-year-old sister Alana, hit their 35th station when they stopped by the Amesbury Police Department.
"I think it's cool," Colin, wearing his own police uniform and hat, said as he chatted with Amesbury police Chief William Scholtz and several other officers.
Among those greeting Colin for his tour of the station was the department's therapy dog, Whit. Named after local abolitionist-era poet John Greenleaf Whittier, Whit joined the department back in April.
"It's exciting to see him get so excited," Scholtz said, adding that his attitude regarding police officers was "refreshing."
Asked what his favorite station has been so far, Colin put Amesbury at the top of his list.
"I think this one, maybe now, or the one with the Hummer," Colin said, referring to the Salisbury Police Department.
Amanda Beattie said she and her son have been visiting stations since June. The idea came after Colin drew attention to his love for police officers when he sat in his toy police cruiser outside his house. Colin would "do radar" from the toy car, prompting the real Beverly police to stop by and talk to him.
Since June, the Beatties have visited two or three stations a week whenever Amanda had some spare time to drive her son around, she said. All that's left are the Methuen and Haverhill police stations.
"I hope all his visits have been as great as this one," Scholtz said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
