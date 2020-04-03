BEVERLY — The Beverly Cache is built to respond to hurricanes, tornadoes and untold other natural disasters, with teams ready to rescue victims facing everything from rushing floodwaters to collapsed buildings.
But now, the emergency response task force that calls the Cache home is staying 6 feet away from each other, just like everyone else across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Training that happens throughout the year is entirely virtual, and the site has gone quiet with a skeleton crew that is still dispatching resources and helping with strategic response as a global emergency hits in the Cache's backyard.
"We're also what's known as a NERAC site, which is the Northeast Regional Area Council, where we cache equipment," said Anita Arnum, assistant program manager and one of the site's task force leaders. "Items going out to towns include things like signboards. We've sent some tents to hospitals. We've had requests for stand-alone sink units."
Then, there are planning efforts and work to ensure everyone is speaking the same language.
"This type of response with COVID-19 requires everyone to know what everyone else's responsibilities are and (ensuring everyone is) working in concert," Arnum said. "Just like in any city or town anywhere in Massachusetts right now, most cities have been shut down for the most part in terms of buildings being closed. But people are still working. There's a lot of work going on by video call."
The Cache site operates on LP Henderson Road, just outside Beverly Regional Airport. In addition to building after building loaded with equipment and gear, the site also serves as the headquarters to Massachusetts Task Force 1, a team of emergency responders scattered throughout the state that has gone to everything from Ground Zero on 9/11 to Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Salem fire Chief John "Gerry" Giunta was among those responding to emergencies for years with the team. Today, he's on the other end — having stepped down from his role with Task Force 1 due to his recent promotion as fire chief, Giunta is now the one receiving gear in a time of need.
"It's very important to have different articles that aren't usually available (becoming) available to you," Giunta said. "That includes things like portable heaters over there, which is actually an oil burner with forced hot air. You could put those ducts into buildings or a tent.
"They're things a city or town won't have on their own," he continued, "because you don't have much use for it. But when it's needed, it's a great asset to have."
Heaters, signboards, even storage trailers full of shelter necessities, are being passed out to North Shore communities through the Cache.
"Right now, we have a portable shelter trailer," Giunta said. "The shelter trailer has various items in it to help set up a shelter. So, in case we have a population of homeless that end up with COVID-19, the trailer has 70 regular cots, 30 oversized cots, 120 blankets, a first aid kit for 100 people, and it has 75 general toiletry kits and 75 female kits in it."
These are all things the Cache was ready to ship, even as it seemed the region was caught off-guard initially by the magnitude of the coronavirus' impact on everyday life.
"We're always prepared for anything and are always trying to think ahead of the curve," Arnum said. "We monitor situations worldwide and, when something comes up, we try to be prepared."
Still, the disease associated with coronavirus has been a tough menace to address, according to Arnum. The events of Sept. 11, 2001, devastated one city, while COVID-19 is ravaging the world.
"This is certainly unprecedented times for the types of things we deal with," she said. "It's affecting everybody at the same time. If you're dealing with a hurricane or tornado, it's usually just a regional thing. But now everybody is in it at the same time... So we're just trying to maintain our posture and do our part."
