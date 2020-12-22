BEVERLY — Churches in the Beverly Catholic Collaborative are requiring all Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Mass attendees to sign up in advance this year, as seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Seats can be reserved for the following Masses:
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church:
Christmas Eve at 3, 5 and 10 p.m.
Christmas Day at 7 and 11 a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Church:
Christmas Eve at 3 and 7 p.m.
Christmas Day at 7 and 11 a.m.
St. Margaret of Scotland Church:
Christmas Eve at 5 p.m.
Christmas Day at 9 a.m.
For those who prefer to participate virtually, the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass from St Mary’s will be live streamed on the parish Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/BeverlyCatholic.
To register to attend a Mass, email Office@BeverlyCatholic.com or call the Parish Office at 978-922-5542 during regular business hours. Online registration can be completed using the links posted on collaborative website, www.BeverlyCatholic.com, or on its Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/BeverlyCatholic.
The deadline to register for Christmas Mass is Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 5 p.m.