Beverly City Council Sweeney, 26, runs for at-large seat 

BEVERLY — A new candidate has added an infusion of youth into this year's local Beverly election.
Brendan Sweeney, 26, has taken out nomination papers to run for one of the three at-large seats on the City Council.
Sweeney might be young, but he has experience in both local and state government. He works in the state's Executive Office for Administration and Finance and has worked as assistant to the town manager in Reading. He also serves on the Planning Board and as chair of the Cable TV Advisory Committee in Beverly.
"I understand how local government works, how things get done," he said. "I also have the perspective of a younger resident and a fairly new resident. I'm one of those newer young professional residents that picked Beverly as a place to live."
Sweeney's candidacy comes in the wake of City Council President Paul Guanci's decision not to seek reelection, a move that opens up an at-large seat that Guanci has occupied for 20 years.
Sweeney is the third candidate to take out papers for councilor-at-large, joining incumbent Julie Flowers and McKay Street resident Euplio Marciano. Veteran at-large councilor Tim Flaherty has not taken out nomination papers yet but said he plans to run for reelection.
Sweeney is a Beverly native whose family relocated to upstate New York and south of Boston before settling in Ipswich. He graduated from Ipswich High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Gordon College with dual majors in political science and business administration.
Sweeney served as an intern in the state Legislature and for the town administrator in Wenham before taking a full-time job in the Reading town manager's office. For the last three years he has worked in the state's executive financial management office. He began as as a budget analyst, and now serves in a new division dedicated to COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, working with mayors and town managers to administer federal relief funding to local communities.
Sweeney, who lives in Ward 2, said he and his fiancee have committed to raising their family in Beverly.
"I'm heavily invested in Beverly," he said.
Candidates have until Aug. 6 to take out nomination papers. The preliminary election, if necessary, would be Sept. 21. The final election is Nov. 2.
