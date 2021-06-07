BEVERLY — As valedictorian Alexia Vayeos put it, the Beverly High School Class of 2021 picked up “a few scruffs” on the way to Sunday’s graduation ceremony.
“And by a few scruffs I mean a global pandemic, a rocky presidential election, a horrible celebrity rendition of ‘Imagine’, and the removal of The Office from Netflix, which I’m sure has hit some of you the hardest,” Vayeos said.
The class’ No. 1 student, who plans to attend Columbia University, then added a line her fellow graduates and everyone else in attendance was grateful to hear: “I promise, I will discuss the dreaded coronavirus no further.”
The absence of the coronarvirus, or at least the restrictions that have grown all too familiar, was the overriding story of the day in the ceremony held outdoors at steamy Hurd Stadium. A total of 290 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, with family and friends cheering them on from the stands and coveted shady spots.
Unlike last year, when students got their diplomas one at a time on a makeshift stage in the high school parking lot in deference to the then-roaring pandemic, Sunday’s ceremony marked another step in the return to normal. No masks were required.
Class President Tobey Archibald, who will attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, said the unusual year caused him to miss out on several of his “bucket list” items, like the junior prom, senior pep rally and Thanksgiving Day football game. But then he decided to rip up his bucket list and “throw it in the trash.”
“It may feel wrong, and sad, and scary when you can’t cross off all of the things that are supposed to make you feel the happiest and have the most fun, but it’s so crucial that we all take the time to have the awareness that we just accomplished so much more than what could ever be written down on a bucket list, or taught in a class, or heard in a speech,” Archibald said.
Salutatorian Jackson Clark, who will attend UMass-Amherst, recalled sitting in the high school auditorium as a freshman and hearing Athletic Director Dan Keefe tell students that the next four years of their lives would be over before they knew it.
“I remember thinking to myself rather naively, ‘The last three years of middle school have felt like a lifetime. Surely the next four will feel like an eternity,’” Clark said. “Well, here I stand eating my own words, as high school has flown by extraordinarily fast.”
Cameron Jones, who gave the welcome speech, told his fellow graduates, “As a whole, we’ve been through hell.”
“Without stating the obvious, our class is very special and will be forever remembered for our perseverance,” said Jones, who plans to attend the University of South Carolina.
Also speaking at the graduation were Mayor Mike Cahill, Superintendent Suzanne Charochak, School Committee President Rachael Abell, and Beverly High Principal Elizabeth Taylor. The national anthem was sung by the Beverly High School Mixed Vocale Ensemble. The Beverly High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC Color Guard presented the colors.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||