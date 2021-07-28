BEVERLY — Effective Aug. 15, and continuing throughout the 2021 calendar year, the Beverly Police Department will be conducting alcohol compliance checks of all licensed establishments within the city.
The purpose of these checks is to make sure liquor license holders within the city are complying with all regulations put forth by the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.
As part of these checks, an underage operative without any valid identification will be used to try to purchase alcohol. Beverly police will also monitor licensed establishments for underage activity and work with establishments to deter underage customers.
This notice is also a reminder to all licensed establishments to properly train employees in checking IDs to insure no underage person is sold alcohol. Licensed establishments found in violation may be requested to appear before the City of Beverly Licensing Board.
Any questions should be directed the Beverly Police Department's Licensing Officer Lt. Michael A. Backstrom or online at mbackstrom@beverlyma.gov