BEVERLY — The Beverly Education Foundation recently presented its annual Teacher/Parent Grant Awards totaling $8,950 at a virtual Beverly School Committee meeting.
The grant recipients represented all schools in the Beverly Public School system, with projects ranging from students building a programmable 8-bit computer from scratch to an outdoor play structure gaga pit at Beverly Middle School.
The Beverly Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1997. For the last 23 years the foundation's Teacher/Parent Grant Awards have driven teacher innovation, piloted new educational programs, inspired students, and supported equal access and educational opportunities for all, according to a press release from the organization.
Here is the list of projects that were awarded grants:
Beverly High School: BHS AP Art and Peabody Essex Museum multi-visit program; students build a programmable 8-bit computer from scratch.
Beverly Middle School: Menstrual equity; 3D printers for grades 5-8; gaga pit; art therapy.
Beverly Preschool: McKeown Preschool playground improvement.
Ayers Ryal Side Elementary School: Social-emotional foundations.
Cove Elementary School: Wishtree inclusive environmental grant.
Hannah Elementary School: Hooray for Health III.
North Beverly Elementary School: Math Medley, Family Math Night.
For more information about the Beverly Education Foundation or to make a donation to support funding of grants, visit www.bevedfoundation.org.