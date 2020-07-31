BEVERLY - Some School Committee members said Thursday night that they would have trouble voting for a plan to send students and teachers back to school this fall.
"It's really hard to make kids and teachers part of that big experiment," Ward 5 member Kaarin Robinson said during a remote meeting on the district's reopening plan. "I'm not sure we're ready."
The committee listened for more than two hours to a presentation by Superintendent Suzanne Charochak on the various options for opening the schools in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Charochak said administrators have come up with alternatives that they believe are safe for everyone.
"But whatever the committee decides, we will do well," Charochak said. "You need to know that."
Like other districts around the state, Beverly is considering a mix of three options that include in-person learning, remote learning, and a hybrid model that combines in-person and remote. The School Committee is scheduled to vote on a plan on Thursday, Aug. 6.
In her presentation, Charochak said it would not be feasible to send all high school and middle school students back to school in person five days a week and maintain the minimum three feet of social distancing because of the number of students in each school. She presented various models that included students going to school two days per week and learning remotely three days per week.
Charochak said elementary school students could return five days a week. She said students would arrive alphabetically in 10-minute intervals, remain in small cohorts of students throughout the day, and have desks no closer than three feet apart.
Assistant Superintendent Dorothy Flaherty presented results of a survey that said 72 percent of families would send their students back to school five days per week. But four of the School Committee members expressed skepticism about sending students and teachers back into the buildngs.
"At the end of the day the risk of losing someone, a student or a teacher, is just far too great," Kelley Ferretti said.
Committee member John Mullady said there would be an "element of hypocrisy" to send kids back to school while the School Committee is holding its meetings remotely.
"I'm not going to vote for something that I don't think would be safe for my kids or my family or myself," Mullady said.
"I can't make somebody go into a dangerous environment," Ward 6 member Lorinda Visnick said.
Robinson said that children can't go to the movies, play Little League or go to the Topsfield Fair. "If gives you pause to think we should send people back to school at this point," she said. "It kills me to think about not going back to school in September. But we have a lot of think about before we vote."
School Committee President Rachael Abell said she was encouraged by a tour of the schools given to the School Committee this week that showed the precautions that will be made. She also said the district must meet the needs of high needs students as well as the social-emotional needs of all students.
"We need to look at what our community is asking for, especially with our younger students and our at-risk students," Abell said. "I have a comfort level that we can return to school at some model."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
||||