Beverly fire chief to retire

BEVERLY — Beverly fire Chief Paul Cotter is planning to retire, and the city is looking to hire his replacement.
Cotter received an extension two years ago to work beyond the state mandatory retirement age of 65 for firefighters and police officers. Now, at age 66, he said it's time to step aside.
"It's bittersweet for sure," he said on Tuesday. "I don't know where the time went."
Mayor Mike Cahill said the city has hired a consultant to help advertise the job and set up a one-day assessment center to evaluate candidates. Cahill will select his choice, which must be approved by the City Council.
"We're going to miss him," Cahill said of Cotter. "I loved working with him. He's a very good and honorable person. He's done an outstanding job serving our community."
Cotter said he will stay in the job until the city hires a new chief. Cahill said his goal is to submit his selection to the City Council by early or mid-October. The city did not include a salary range in its advertisement. Cotter's salary is $146,226.
Beverly Firefighters Local 1669 has endorsed Deputy Chief Peter O'Connor to become the new chief. In an announcement posted on the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Massachusetts Facebook page, the union said O'Connor has "exceptional leadership qualities" and is "highly respected" by members of the department and his peers throughout the fire service.
"The combination of Deputy O'Connor's commitment to the fire service, education, interpersonal relationships and leadership qualities makes him a uniquely qualified candidate for the position of chief," the announcement said.
The union asked that all members of the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Massachusetts and the International Association of Fire Fighters not apply for the Beverly fire chief job and "stand in support of our internal candidate." O'Connor is a 21-year veteran of the department.
Cotter has been with the Beverly Fire Department for 34 years and has been chief since 2010. He said he wanted to remain as chief until the city ordered a new ladder truck, which it did in July. The department has been without a ladder truck for more than a decade. The new truck, which will cost $1.3 million, will give the department four trucks in service, he said.
"That's really the accomplishment I wanted to leave with," Cotter said.
Cotter said the biggest change over the years has been the reduction in the number of firefighters and fire stations. Beverly had 120 firefighters and five stations when he started; it now has 68 firefighters and three stations.
"We've been so short-staffed and running so slim for so many years," he said. "We do more with less, which most everybody is doing these days."
Cotter said he appreciated the support of the firefighters, the mayor and others in the city over the last three decades.
"It's been a fantastic job and a great city to work for," he said.
