BEVERLY — Firefighters battled two house fires within a couple of hours of each other in the early-morning hours on Monday.
The fires, on Andover Road and Sylvan Road, caused significant damage but resulted in no injuries, Beverly fire Capt. Matthew Hart said. In both cases, smoke alarms alerted the occupants and allowed them to get out of the houses safely, he said.
"Smoke alarms saved the day," Hart said.
The first fire, at 5 Andover Road, was called in a 1:45 a.m. Heavy smoke was coming from the front right corner of the house when Engine 5 arrived. The occupant of the house was outside, and police on scene informed firefighters that he was the only person in the house, Hart said.
The fire started in the man's bedroom and firefighters knocked down fire coming from the bedroom window. Firefighters went inside house, which was full of smoke, and Truck 1 arrived and opened a hole in the roof to vent the smoke and hot air. Firefighters pulled down ceilings and walls to make sure the fire was fully extinguished, Hart said.
Hart said the fire was contained to the bedroom, but the fire burned through the bedroom door and there was a lot of smoke damage. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Danvers firefighters assisted at the scene.
The second fire, at 5 Sylvan Road, was called in at 3:44 a.m. The homeowner told firefighters that the house had had some electrical issues in the upstairs bedroom, and she saw fire coming from an electrical outlet in an upstairs bedroom.
Firefighters pulled down the walls and found heavy fire in all the walls spaces and into the attic, Hart said. Firefighters vented the roof while other firefighters opened up the walls and ceilings to put out the fire, which was concealed behind the sheetrock, Hart said.
"Because it was concealed for a long time the fire really got going without anybody knowing," Hart said. "The guys made a quick stop and kept it from spreading to any other areas of the house."
There were four people in the house at the time of the fire and all of them got out without any injuries, Hart said.
Salem firefighters also responded to the fire. Crews from Topsfield, Danvers and Wenham provided covered Beverly's fire stations while crews were out at the fires.
Police, Northeast Regional Ambulance and Rehab 5 assisted at both fires.
