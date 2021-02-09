BEVERLY — Another company is looking to open a marijuana shop in Beverly.
Aspen Blue Beverly Inc. has submitted a proposal to the city for a marijuana dispensary at 60 Dunham Road. The company has scheduled a virtual community outreach meeting for Feb. 25.
The city has already signed agreements for marijuana shops at 13 Enon St. and 350 Rantoul St., although neither one has opened yet. Greenhouse Naturals, the Enon Street business, has received all of the required permits and should open in the next few months, according to city officials.
The city is also reviewing earlier applications for marijuana shops at 104 Cabot St., 73 Cabot St., and 95 Sam Fonzo Drive.
Beverly residents voted in favor of recreational marijuana when the issue was on the statewide ballot in 2016, meaning the city cannot prohibit them. The City Council approved a zoning law in 2018 that capped the number of businesses at four and restricted them to certain areas of the city.
According to its application, Aspen Blue Beverly Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aspen Blue LLC, a Rhode Island company that is licensed to do business in Massachusetts. The company is opening a cannabis retail dispensary, cultivation and manufacturing facility in Attleboro and a retail dispensary in Wellfleet.
Aspen Blue Beverly projects first-year revenues of $15.7 million, with approximately 150,000 customer visits and 14 full-time employees, according to its proposal.
The signed agreements for the pot shops on Rantoul and Enon streets require the companies to pay the city an "impact fee" equal to 3% of their annual gross sales.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||