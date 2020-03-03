Beverly getting first electric school bus

Danvers, MA - Felicia M. (Nozko) Newhall, 98, of Danvers, died Feb. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Kaplan House. She was born on May 5, 1921, in Salem, Mass. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Newhall Jr., of Marblehead, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. She is survi…