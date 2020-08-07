BEVERLY — School Committee members continued to grapple Thursday night with the question of whether to send students back to school or resume classes remotely.
The issue was still being debated as of The Salem News deadline Thursday night.
While Superintendent Suzanne Charochak presented three main options, the first, reopening the schools with all students attending class each weekday, albeit with a shorter day, was quickly dismissed as likely unworkable.
Instead, much of the debate was focused on the second proposed model -- two versions of a hybrid, in which students would attend two days a week in person and remotely two days a week.
That hybrid would require staggered arrival and dismissal times, and a significant number of additional staff to conduct remote lessons for the students who were not in school on a given day.
The third option is a fully remote learning plan that would require fewer additional teachers or support staff. Only a handful of students, such as those who need additional academic support, would be in the classroom.
The discussion also focused on air quality, something teachers have identified as a major concern.
Commissioner of Public Services and Engineering Michael Collins said the district is more fortunate than others due to the district's relatively new buildings -- the oldest school in the district was constructed in the late 1990s -- and ongoing maintenance.
Collins said the question he's been trying to answer is how to calibrate the level of filtration and full air exchanges.
"The focus has been solely on energy efficiency for the past 10 years," said Collins. "Obviously, our business model has changed."
But increasing the number of complete air exchanges will have other effects -- such as the ability to heat the schools when it gets cold.
And while some experts are calling for the highest level of filtration available, that also poses challenges -- not only are MERV 13 filters increasingly hard to come by, said Collins, they create additional demands on the HVAC motors.
"It is incredibly complicated," said Collins. "I find myself overwhelmed at times at the thought of how much has to get done."
Committee member Lorinda Visnick also wanted to know what the teachers think of the plan. Union president Julia Brotherton said she hadn't had the opportunity to speak to the members or digest the report, but said she was "personally encouraged" by Collins presentation.
"I will not vote to force them into a building if they do not want to be there," said Visnick.
Committee member John Mullady expressed frustration at how the situation has been handled by both state and federal education leaders.
"There's a saying, poop rolls downhill," said Mullady, who was critical of "hundreds of officials across this country have failed to properly lead us."
