BEVERLY — Two finalists have been selected to become the next principal of Beverly High School.
Mark Thomas, the current assistant principal at Beverly High, and Tara Noyes, assistant principal at Cohasset High School, are the two finalists, according to Beverly Superintendent Suzanne Charochak.
Thomas and Noyes are scheduled to have a "meet and greet" with parents, students, faculty and community members on Monday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in the library at Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road.
The event will be split into two 30-minute sessions, one for each of the two finalists, with Noyes at 6 p.m. and Thomas at 6:45 p.m.
Beverly has been looking for a new principal since Betty Taylor announced in December that she will retire at the end of the school year. Charochak said more than 20 people applied for the job. An interview committee met with seven candidates, and the field was eventually narrowed down to Thomas and Noyes.
As superintendent, Charochak will select the principal. She said she will make her decision this week.
Charochak said the district will miss Taylor, who started as an English and theater teacher at Beverly High in 1985 and became principal in 2017.
"Betty has been amazing," Charochak said. "We're so lucky to have her as our principal. She will definitely be missed, but we're happy for her with her retirement."