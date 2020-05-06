BEVERLY - Beverly High School is still holding out hope for a traditional graduation but is also putting together a backup plan that would allow students to receive their diplomas in person, Principal Betty Taylor said Wednesday night.
Taylor told School Committee members that seniors and parents have said they do not want to have a virtual graduation. If a traditional graduation cannot be held, she said she would like to have students be able to receive their diploma in their caps and gowns at Beverly High School and be accompanied by their parents.
Taylor said officials are still working out the logistics of that backup plan and would have more details later.
"It won't be the same for so many reasons," she said. "The whole group won't all be together."
Graduation is scheduled to be held June 7 at Hurd Stadium, but is in doubt due to prohibitions on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor said the school has kept its vendors for chairs, the stage and the sound system in case social-distancing rules are eased by that time.
"I'm crossing my fingers that we can have a traditional graduation," she said. "I feel said to say this but we might have to modify it, which is going to be very hard for our students and parents."
School Committee member John Mullady said he has received more emails about what's going to happen with senior week activities than for any other issue "in a long time."
"This is like a 'Lost Generation' so to speak," Mullady said. "We have an entire generation of kids that are having their milestones robbed from them right now."
"We're not shutting the door completely on kids having a graduation so parents can take pictures and students can have that moment on the stage, whatever that looks like," he added.
In an email to seniors and their families on Wednesday, Taylor said school officials are waiting for more guidance from the state regarding social distancing and group gatherings before making a final decision.
"Like all aspects of this shutdown, I am sure it is very frustrating to wait for concrete information on events," Taylor said in the email. "I share your frustration as well, as BHS staff and I continue to adjust to the changing guidance and information we need to follow in order to ensure a safe and meaningful end of the year for our seniors."
Other seniors events will be held in various formats, Taylor said. Senior awards will be a virtual event on May 28. Baccalaureate, planned for June 2, will consist of a tribute to seniors in video form, along with speeches and performances by students and goodbyes to seniors by faculty.
Beverly High School has also ordered lawn signs with student pictures for each member of the graduating class, with financial support from the Institution of Savings. Taylor said high school staff will soon announce a "special delivery plan" for the signs.
Banners congratulating the Class of 2020 will soon go up on Cabot Street and at the high school, Taylor said.
Taylor also told the School Committee that senior class officers would like to plan events for after graduation, when it's more likely that students can gather.
"These senior class officers are really dedicated to finding other events for their class later on," she said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.