BEVERLY — Beverly Homecoming is switching from lobster and fireworks to front porches and videos this year.
Organizers announced Wednesday that they will hold a "modified" version of the annual summer celebration that has been held for more than 50 years.
Large public events like the Lobsterfest and Homecoming fireworks will not take place. Instead, organizers announced two new events that will allow people to celebrate while staying home.
The Beverly PorchFest Weekend will be held on Aug. 8 and 9. Residents are encouraged to make a donation at BeverlyHomecoming.org to receive a Beverly Homecoming lawn sign and a starter kit home decoration party pack.
Signs can be made to thank local front-line workers, and a bandwagon featuring live music from acoustic trio Rule of 3 will cruise throughout the city on Aug. 8 and visit homes that purchased the lawn sign/decoration kit, organizers said. Residents are encouraged to break out holiday lights and "light up the night" in homage to the Homecoming fireworks tradition, they said.
Beverly Homecoming is partnering with The Cabot on PorchFest entertainment.
In lieu of the annual lip sync contest at Lynch Park, kids in the city's summer parks program are encouraged to submit videos to a "Virtual Talent Show" to be hosted on the Beverly Homecoming Facebook page.
Beverly Homecoming president Medley Long III said organizers wanted to find ways to celebrate despite the restrictions of the pandemic.
"Especially when times are tough, Beverly comes together as a community," Long said in a press release. "While the events may be different this year, the spirit behind them remains unchanged, and perhaps we will add some new traditions to the mix."
Residents with questions can reach Long at beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com or 978-473-4948.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.