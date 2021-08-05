[Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction in the time for Senior Day on Friday.]

Beverly Homecoming kicked off the 2021 fest with Lobsterfest, a celebration of the traditional New England dinner with kids' costume contest, and tons of live music.

Senior Day, originally slated for Thursday in Lynch Park, has been rescheduled for Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., due to weather forecasts.

Events continue daily through the big finale fireworks on Sunday night.

THURSDAY

Tours of Hospital Point Light House, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bayside Avenue

Concert on the Common, 6 - 8 p.m., Beverly Common

Yankee 5K Road Race, 6:30 p.m., Lynch Park

$1 Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., The Cabot

Harbor Sunset Cruise, 6:45 p.m., Glovers Wharf

FRIDAY

Senior Day in the Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lynch Park

Veterans 'Friends and Family' Cookout, 4:30 - 7 p.m., Ellis Square

Bicycle Safety Rodeo, 4-5:30 p.m., Lynch Park

Ice Cream Social, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Lynch Park

SATURDAY 

Kids at the Cabot Concert, 10:30 a.m., Hale Farm

Family Fun Day,10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Clay Dreaming Pottery, 186 Cabot St.

Street Hockey Games, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Balch Park

Open House, noon-10 p.m., Gentile Brewing 

SUNDAY

BevFit Fest, 10 a.m. - noon, Dane Street Beach

BBQ Cookoff, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Obear Park

12BARZ concert, 12:30 - 2:30 p.m., Lynch Park

Cardboard Boat Race and LP toss, 3 p.m., Lynch Park beach

Barrence Whitfield concert, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m., Lynch Park

Horizon, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., Lynch Park

Fireworks, 8:30 p.m.. Lynch Park

