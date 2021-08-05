[Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction in the time for Senior Day on Friday.]
Beverly Homecoming kicked off the 2021 fest with Lobsterfest, a celebration of the traditional New England dinner with kids' costume contest, and tons of live music.
Senior Day, originally slated for Thursday in Lynch Park, has been rescheduled for Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., due to weather forecasts.
Events continue daily through the big finale fireworks on Sunday night.
THURSDAY
Tours of Hospital Point Light House, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bayside Avenue
Concert on the Common, 6 - 8 p.m., Beverly Common
Yankee 5K Road Race, 6:30 p.m., Lynch Park
$1 Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., The Cabot
Harbor Sunset Cruise, 6:45 p.m., Glovers Wharf
FRIDAY
Senior Day in the Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lynch Park
Veterans 'Friends and Family' Cookout, 4:30 - 7 p.m., Ellis Square
Bicycle Safety Rodeo, 4-5:30 p.m., Lynch Park
Ice Cream Social, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Lynch Park
SATURDAY
Kids at the Cabot Concert, 10:30 a.m., Hale Farm
Family Fun Day,10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Clay Dreaming Pottery, 186 Cabot St.
Street Hockey Games, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Balch Park
Open House, noon-10 p.m., Gentile Brewing
SUNDAY
BevFit Fest, 10 a.m. - noon, Dane Street Beach
BBQ Cookoff, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Obear Park
12BARZ concert, 12:30 - 2:30 p.m., Lynch Park
Cardboard Boat Race and LP toss, 3 p.m., Lynch Park beach
Barrence Whitfield concert, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m., Lynch Park
Horizon, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., Lynch Park
Fireworks, 8:30 p.m.. Lynch Park
