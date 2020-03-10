All visitors to Beth Israel Lahey Health emergency departments or urgent care centers will be screened for the coronavirus and the flu, the organization said Tuesday.
Locally, the new guidelines apply to Beverly Hospital, Lahey Medical Center in Peabody, Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, which are all part of Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Spokesperson Jennifer Kritz said in an email that the guidelines were adopted to "ensure our community stays safe and healthy."
According to the new rules, all visitors to an emergency department or urgent care center must check in upon arrival and will be screened for the coronavirus and the flu. Anyone with flu, flu-like illness or COVID-19 exposure will be asked to refrain from visiting that day, according to the organization.
In addition, only one visitor will be allowed per patient, and children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to visit. Vendors and others with illnesses will not be permitted in the emergency department or urgent care centers.
Salem Hospital, meanwhile, said it is discouraging family and friends from visiting or accompanying a patient if they have returned from one of the high-risk countries in the past 14 days, or have a cough, sore throat, fever or shortness of breath.
Those people are asked to visit when they are beyond the 14-day post-travel period or have completely recovered from illness, the hospital said.
The hospital said in an email that no COVID-19 cases had been confirmed among patients.
Salem Hospital said it is taking several other steps to protect against the coronavirus, including limiting meetings to 100 people or fewer, and holding daily calls and meetings with experts within the Partners Health Care network, which includes Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women's hospitals.
