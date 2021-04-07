BEVERLY — The city's largest supplier of affordable housing is looking for a new leader.
The Beverly Housing Authority has begun advertising for a new executive director to lead the agency following the retirement of Susan Carleton. Carleton officially retired last Friday after 43 years with the housing authority, including the last three as executive director.
The Beverly Housing Authority operates 646 units throughout the city for low-income residents, including seniors, families and people with disabilities, and manages the Section 8 voucher program that subsidizes rents for people living in other apartments in the city. Tom Bussone, the chairman of the housing authority's board of commissioners, said the agency's value to the city is often overlooked.
"I think that people in general don't realize the importance of a housing authority in your community and the amount of work that an executive director has to do to maintain it," Bussone said. "You've got to look at the executive director almost as a landlord of hundreds of units."
The Beverly Housing Authority is funded through state and federal housing programs and operates separately from city government.
Bussone said he has appointed a search committee, which includes a tenant representative, to help with the executive director search. The committee will interview candidates and recommend three finalists to the board of commissioners, which will conduct its own interviews and vote on the final choice.
Applications for the job are due April 21. The salary, which is subject to Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development salary guidelines, will be a maximum of $142,615, according to the job advertisement.
The Beverly City Council on Monday night passed a resolution commending Carleton for her years of service. Carleton was hired in 1978 as a program representative in the rental assistance department, served as deputy director for 32 years, and became executive director in 2018.
Debra Roy, the agency's acting director, told the City Council that Carleton was responsible for the construction and modernization of more than 600 units of public housing at a value of more than $30 million during her tenure. Her first major new construction project was the senior housing building at 22 Federal St.
"She was on a first-name basis with many of the residents," Roy said. "She was the savior of many pets over the years. Most importantly, she had the respect and admiration of her co-workers. She was truly a leader who led by example."
Roy said Carleton's final project — holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for about 200 residents and employees — was "perhaps her most exhausting."
Bussone said the Beverly Housing Authority has been "blessed" with its last two executive directors, including Kevin Ascolillo, Carleton's predecessor.
"We've had two dedicated people who were dedicated not only to the job, but to the people who needed that housing authority," Bussone said.
