BEVERLY — Don't let a little thing like a pandemic keep your nose out of a good book.
The Beverly Public Library, in conjunction with the Beverly Public Schools’ librarians, has created a city-wide challenge called Beverly Keeps Reading. The program is designed to keep everyone in Beverly reading during this time of social distancing. The goal is to read 5,000 books this spring. So far, Beverly is at 537, as of this past weekend.
Patrons of all ages can participate by tracking their reading using the free Beanstack app. Each week two participants will have a chance to win gift certificates to local businesses affected by the crisis, which are provided by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
If you'd rather not track your reading with the app, you can leave a message at the library at 978-921-6062, ext. 2130, with your name, phone number, and how many books you read.
Don’t know what to read? Find some staff picks at https://noble.overdrive.com/noble-beverly/content/collection/1056963. You can also check in with Ms. Woznick, the Beverly Middle School librarian on YouTube, at www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8wKRxxV6kh7uIsctBc4LiMC9-fMpRFXj, or Ms. Fecteau, the high school librarian, at http://booksplat.blogspot.com/.
The staff suggests hoopla, OverDrive, and TumbleBooks for free eBooks and digital audiobooks.
Email karasin@noblenet.org with any questions.