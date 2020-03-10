BEVERLY — Beverly Public Library is inviting poetry fans to submit their favorite poem to be read at an event later this month.
"Read Your Favorite Poem" is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the main library, 32 Essex St.
Twelve to 15 poems will be selected to be read. Each reader will receive a $10 gift card to Copper Dog Books on Cabot Street in Beverly. All entrants will be eligible to win a $25 gift card to Copper Dog Books plus a $25 gift card to neighboring Atomic Cafe at a single drawing to be held the night of the poetry readings.
To participate, submit the name of your favorite poem, author, and briefly explain why the poem has significant meaning to you. The poem can be inspiring, sentimental, dramatic, classical, a sonnet, whimsical, even lyrical — as long as it is a poem that has been published in print at some point in time. Anyone can enter — there is no age limit or Beverly residency required.
Entries can be sent through the website beverlypubliclibrary.org/favpoem or via mail to Favorite Poem Reading, Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly, MA 01915. Include your name and telephone number. Entry deadline is Saturday, March 14. Poem entrants selected to read will be notified on or about Friday, March 20.
Special guest readers for the event include Beverly City Councilor Julie Flowers and local storyteller Tony Toledo. Both will read their favorite poems aloud — Flowers will share "Coconut" by Paul Hostovsky, and Toledo will share "Pearl" by Ted Kooser.
The free event is sponsored by the Beverly Rotary Club and the Beverly Public Library.
The Favorite Poem Project is dedicated to celebrating, documenting and encouraging poetry’s role in people's lives. Robert Pinsky, the 39th Poet Laureate of the United States, founded the project shortly after the Library of Congress appointed him to the post in 1997.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.