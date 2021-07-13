Beverly Main Streets head to retire

BEVERLY — During a focus group about the future of downtown, one person described Beverly in a way that Gin Wallace will never forget.
"She said, 'Downtown Beverly is kind of like my teenage son's bedroom. It's dirty, it's smelly, but you know there's something cool underneath it all,'" Wallace said.
Motivated by that image, Wallace advocated for changes that would lead to the transformation of both Cabot and Rantoul streets.
It's one of many accomplishments Wallace, the longtime Beverly Main Streets executive director, reflected on after the announcement Friday that she will retire in September.
"She's brought Beverly a long way," said Brenda Murphy, president of Beverly Main Streets' Board of Directors. "There's no words for what she's done. When you walk down Cabot Street and Rantoul Street, that's the proof right there."
Wallace joined Beverly Main Streets in 2007, as the organization was starting to focus on economic redevelopment downtown. In a statement announcing Wallace's retirement, Beverly Main Streets said she led the organization through zoning changes that opened the door for transit-oriented residential development and fostered the creation of the Beverly Arts District. She also organized and led Downtown 2020 and Downtown 2030, two community-wide visioning discussions.
Beverly Main Streets said Wallace's work helped to infuse $200 million in economic investment in the city, in part from housing development on Rantoul Street.
That's partly due to her work with the city on a zoning change that reduced the city's parking ratio requirement — the amount of parking spaces a developer would have to provide. Housing, she said, is key step in attracting retailers.
"That one change opened the floodgates on Rantoul Street," Wallace said.
Murphy said Wallace's business acumen and political savvy were invaluable to her role.
"We were very fortunate to have had her for as long as we did," she said.
Over the past 18 months, much of Beverly Main Streets' work has focused on helping downtown businesses survive and keeping them informed about COVID-19 requirements and resources. Wallace would help business owners secure personal protective equipment, research grants, and find help building a social media presence. She was also part of the city's restaurant reopening task force.
"They didn't know who else to ask, and so I tried to find resources wherever I could and get them someone who was an expert in the field," she said.
Although some businesses have closed, Wallace said 12 businesses have opened downtown since March 2020.
"Beverly used to be a drive-thru city, when people used to go north to Gloucester or south to Salem, because those were the fun places," Wallace said. "Now they come here for a specific reason."
A Winthrop native, Wallace started as a special needs teacher in Scituate before deciding to try something different. She got an MBA and did consultant work for a number of different companies in Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Georgia, before adopting a daughter and moving back north for family reasons. After moving to Beverly, she started volunteering for Beverly Main Streets and eventually was hired to lead the organization.
Murphy said Beverly Main Streets is in the process of putting a search committee together and hopes to advertise the position shortly. She said the next executive director will be expected to work toward a number of strategies laid out in the organization's Downtown 2030 campaign, including encouraging more independently-owned businesses, committing to building a downtown is welcoming to the city's diverse population, and advancing tourism.
After she retires, Wallace said she's looking forward to having time to volunteer for other organizations in the city. She credited the many volunteers who help Beverly Main Streets staff and coordinate events, like Arts Fest and The Block.
"Without those volunteers choosing to give us their time and energy, none of this would have happened," Wallace said.
Cheryl Richardson can be reached at 978-338-2530 and crichardson@salemnews.com.
