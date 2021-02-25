BEVERLY — A Beverly man faces a fourth drunken driving charge after police say he crashed his pickup truck Wednesday in Gloucester.
Thomas Evans, 47, of 335 Cabot St. in Beverly was arrested at Blackburn Circle, the second rotary on Route 128 heading into Gloucester, at 11 p.m. on charged of drunken driving (fourth offense) and a marked lanes violation.
Police responding to a call about a car crash on Route 128 arrived to find a damaged black pickup truck in the circle's grass center and several shrubs in the grassy area destroyed.
As an officer approached, the driver, later identified as Evans, was seen opening and closing truck's doors. Police said Evans swayed as if he was going to fall each time he leaned away from the pickup and that his eyes seemed glassy and bloodshot.
A six-pack of unopened beer was on the ground outside the driver's door of the truck which Evans denied was his. It was very cold outside and the bottles were warm, indicating that they had not been outside long. An officer found more beer of the same brand inside the truck.
Police said Evans agreed to a field sobriety test, which he could not complete.
