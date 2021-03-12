BEVERLY — A Beverly man is due in court on Wednesday on a murder charge.
John T. Shairs, 51, was charged in a complaint filed Thursday afternoon in Salem District Court, one day after he was arraigned there in two other cases, involving assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a family or household member.
But prosecutors are withholding details, including who was killed, and where and when the killing took place. The Essex District Attorney's office also asked a judge to impound, or seal, the case files.
Asked about that, a spokeswoman for the district attorney said she could not comment because that request was also sealed.
Electronic court records that were available on Friday indicate that Shairs is being held in custody in the earlier complaints, which according to a clerk are also under seal.
