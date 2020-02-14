BILLERICA — Three North Shore men, including one from Beverly, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges for their roles in the 2012 drug-related murder of a Billerica man.
Sophan Keo, 32, of Beverly, was sentenced this week to a total of 10 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, on charges of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, home invasion and conspiracy to commit home invasion, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office announced Friday.
He was one of six men charged and ultimately convicted in the July 7, 2012, shooting death of Quintin Koehler, 22, in a botched plan to steal cash and marijuana from a home on Boston Road in Billerica.
Koehler was shot during a struggle as he attempted to push the men out of the home.
Peter Bin, 30, of Peabody, a former Salem State University student, was convicted of first-degree murder, home invasion and attempted armed robbery following a 2014 trial. Adam Bradley, 34, and Jason Estabrook, 34, both of Lynn, are also serving life sentences without parole for Koehler's murder.
Two other North Shore men — Steven Touch, 30, and Gabriel Arias, 27, of Lynn — were sentenced this week to a total of 10 years in prison on manslaughter and other charges in Middlesex Superior Court.
The investigation, which spanned several years, involved cooperating witnesses, cellphone records, surveillance video and DNA tests of items at the murder scene.
“Multiple law enforcement agencies have worked diligently on this case over the past eight years,” Ryan said in a press release announcing the pleas Friday. “Quintin Koehler is dead because six men put together a plan to force their way into a home then terrorize and rob the residents. For families, justice does not have a deadline and after many years we are hopeful that today marks the end of a long road for the loved ones of Mr. Koehler.”
