Beverly mayor highlights need for housing in annual address

BEVERLY – In his annual State of the City address Monday night, Mayor Mike Cahill said the city must continue to provide more housing for everybody and welcome new residents to the city.
Noting that housing in Beverly and the greater Boston region is among the most expensive in the country, Cahill said options for residents who want to stay in Beverly as well as those who want to move here have been “severely limited.”
“We cannot be afraid to be the city we have always been,” Cahill said. “A city that has always welcomed new residents — residents who arrive from places near and far – who find this wonderful city and choose to call it home.”
Cahill, who became mayor in 2014 and was re-elected in November with no opposition, delivered his seventh State of the City address to the City Council. The audience at City Hall comprised about 50 people, including a Boy Scout pack earning citizenship badges and several city department heads.
Cahill began his 12-minute speech by talking about the coronavirus. He said city department heads are working to ensure that “all core functions” of city government can continue in case of any staff shortages.
The mayor went on to point out accomplishments such as the opening of a “world class” middle school in 2018 and the recent start of construction on a “long needed” police station on city-owned property in front of Cummings Center on Elliott Street.
He also said the city has made progress regarding clean air and water, pointing to a curbside compost program, the elimination of plastic bags at checkout counters, and a new solar array scheduled to be built at the former city landfill on Brimbal Avenue.
On the topic of housing, Cahill said the city has already provided lots of living space with new developments near the train station. And he pointed out that three affordable housing projects have been approved and will soon be built —Anchor Point for families on Sohier Road; an expansion at the Cabot Street YMCA for people in need of supportive services; and the Briscoe School redevelopment for senior citizens of modest means.
But Cahill also said there is “more to do.” He said the city has completed housing, harbor and coastal resiliency plans and is nearing the end of a year-long master plan process. He said final recommendations for the master plan will be made “in the coming weeks.”
“These recommendations will empower us to move forward, to grow thoughtfully, to meet our needs – for housing, jobs, city services and programs – and they will keep our neighborhoods and our whole community strong and a desirable place to live,” he said.
Cahill also said Beverly will partner with the city of Salem starting this spring to write a joint climate action plan. The city recently received a $100,000 grant toward that effort.
Cahill said the climate plan will help the two cities address the impacts of climate change on their coastline and city infrastructure, and to take “aggressive steps” to promote clean, renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Cahill said the master plan and climate plan will guide Beverly’s efforts “for the next decade or more.”
“We all as a community need to continue to be involved so these plans become the guides we will need to strengthen and improve the great city and region we all proudly call home,” he said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
