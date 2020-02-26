Beverly Middle School principal to resign

BEVERLY — Beverly Middle School Principal Matthew Poska announced Wednesday that he will resign at the end of the school year.
Poska made the announcement in an email to school staff. He said he is "actively pursuing other opportunities" and wants to give Beverly the chance to conduct a timely search for his replacement.
In an interview, Poska said Beverly has become a "second home" to him, but he is looking at other jobs in an effort to continue to grow professionally. He declined to say which jobs he is pursuing.
Poska was a finalist for the Peabody High School principal's job last year. He was also a finalist for Arlington High School principal in 2013.
"I've been honest in my desire to continue to grow," he said. "I've been here for 16 years. It's bittersweet, believe me. Beverly has welcomed me as one of their own. I didn't grew up here but I do consider 01915 a part of who I am."
Poska, 49, was named principal of Briscoe Middle School in 2006 and continued on as principal of the new Beverly Middle School, which opened in 2018. He also served as an assistant principal at Beverly High School from 2004 to 2006.
Superintendent Suzanne Charochak said she was not surprised by Poska's decision because he has pursued other jobs in the past.
"I understand his desire to continue his professional and personal growth," Charochak said. "We are certainly thankful for the work he has done for us in Beverly. He has been dedicated and loyal and has given his all to Beverly."
Charochak said student outcomes have improved under Poska, and she credited him with helping the district make the transition to the new middle school.
"It's a testament to his strength as a leader," Charochak said. "He's been here a long time and a lot of students will remember him as their middle school principal. We'll certainly miss him but I totally understand his desire to move on."
School Committee President Rachael Abell said the committee was informed by Charochak on Friday that Poska would be resigning. She declined to comment on Poska's job performance, other than to say, "My girls are at the school and it's been an excellent experience for them."
Charochak said the district will form a search committee to look for a replacement and will encourage "stakeholder input." She did not place a timeline on when a new principal would be selected. As superintendent, Charochak hires principals.
"It's more important to find the right person than to set a deadline," she said.
Poska, who lives in Gloucester, is a native of Lynn and a former hockey coach for Lynn English and Swampscott high schools. He was an assistant principal/director of athletics at Saugus High School and a history and social studies teacher in Lynn.
"I'm really proud of what we've done here (in Beverly)," he said. "My big take is this community and what they've done for me. Hopefully I've given back a little bit."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
