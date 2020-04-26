BEVERLY - Superintendent of Schools Suzanne Charochak has named interim principals at three schools, citing the difficulty of conducting searches for permanent principals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Charochak announced on Friday that Cove Elementary School Principal Lisa Oliver will become interim principal at Beverly Middle School; Cove teacher Erin Sweeney will become interim principal at the Cove; and literacy coach Meaghan Hart will become interim principal at Ayers Ryal Side Elementary School.
Sweeney will replace Matthew Poska, the long-time middle school principal who announced in February that he will resign at the end of the school year. Hart will take over for Debra Lay, who is stepping down as principal at Ayers Ryal Side at the end of the school year.
In a message to the school community, Charochak said it is not possible at this time to conduct a thorough search process for permanent leaders due to the disruption caused by the pandemic. Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that all schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, with students learning remotely from home.
Charochak said in her message that she wanted a middle school leader who knows the Beverly community and has experience as a principal.
"Mrs. Oliver possesses experience as both a former middle school teacher and a successful experienced principal who strives to develop strong connections with students, families, and her faculty," Charochak said.
Sweeney, a fourth-grader teacher at Cove, has been a teacher leader for eight years and has helped implement the district's project-based learning, Charochak said.
"She has earned the respect of her colleagues through her calm demeanor, strong communication skills, and her commitment to both students and staff," Charochak said in her message.
Lay is leaving after three years as principal at the Ayers School. She will be replaced beginning in July by Hart, an Ayers literacy coach who has worked there for nine years.
"Meaghan's knowledge and experience in teaching and learning, her work with teachers as an instructional coach, and her calm and confident demeanor make her uniquely qualified to assume the position of interim principal at the Ayers School," Charochak said.
Charochak said parents, families and members of the community will get the chance to meet the new interim principals "through the virtual world" over the next several weeks.
