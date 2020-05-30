Beverly native Couture maintains Navy aircraft at sea

A Beverly sailor was serving as an airframes technician aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on the Atlantic Ocean this past Sunday on Aviation Maintenance Technician Day.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Couture reported to the Truman’s aircraft intermediate maintenance department IM3 division in April 2017 as an Aviation Electronics Mate.
Aircraft carrier flight operations would not be possible without the aircraft maintainers who work around the clock to make sure the aircraft are mission ready.
“We fix aircraft generators,” said Couture. “They are the highest fail item on an F/A-18 jet.”
A maintainer must be properly qualified due to the complexity and safety-of-flight related equipment they work on. Each maintainer undergoes specific technical training that pertains to their assigned rating before they are allowed to start working on aircraft or equipment.
The aircraft generators are a high priority item, so Couture and his team are always in need, he said.
“It feels good to have a hand in making sure the aircraft can fly,” said Couture.
Maintainers must be versatile and able to adapt to any environment, regardless of the platform they work on.
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic.