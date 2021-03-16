Beverly native named director joint staff of NH National Guard

BEVERLY — Col. Erik Fessenden, a Beverly native, has been named director joint staff of the New Hampshire National Guard. He will succeed Brig. Gen. William Conway, who is retiring at the end of March.
Fessenden enlisted in the Massachusetts Army National Guard in 1988. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts ROTC Program in 1992 and received his commission as an infantry second lieutenant. He deployed to Haiti in support of Operation Uphold Democracy and to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Fessenden earned a masters in business administration from Northeastern University as well as a masters in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He is a graduate of the Infantry Officer Basic Course, Signal Officer Qualification Course, Field Artillery Officer Advanced Course, Combined Arms Exercise Course, Civil Support Skills Course, and Airborne School.
Fessenden is currently serving as commander of the 197th Field Artillery Brigade and the G5/J5 Joint Strategic Planning.