BEVERLY — Mayor Mike Cahill said city officials will meet with residents of Jordan Street after last week's downpours flooded several basements on the street.
Neighbors said at least six homes had flooding in their basements during the Thursday storm, causing tens of thousands of dollars of damage. Elsie Vasapolli, who lives at 22 Jordan St., said her entire basement will have to be replaced.
"We lost everything," she said.
Cahill said the heavy rain in a short period of time overwhelmed parts of the North Beverly brook drainage system, which runs from the North Beverly Elementary School to under the Cummings Center and out into the Bass River. Jordan Street is adjacent to a section of the brook that runs past Beverly High School.
Elsie Vasapolli said she had a foot-and-a-half of water in her basement. The water buckled the wood panel walls and ruined a new floor that was installed in July. Her daughter and great-grandson, who live in the basement, have been forced to move upstairs.
On a tour of her home to show the damage, Vasapolli, who is 86, pulled out a handwritten list of all of the items that were destroyed in the flooding, including an antique sea trunk, a cedar Hope chest, $200 worth of books, and her great-grandson's baseball and Pokemon cards.
Cahill visited the neighborhood on Saturday and said he will arrange a meeting with neighbors and the city's engineering team to decide what actions to take, including addressing neighbors' concerns about blockages and choke points in the brook.
"We're going to explore how to try to best prevent any future problems," Cahill said.
Vasapolli grew up on Jordan Street in the house next door where her other daughter now lives. She said the neighborhood also experienced major flooding in 2011 after an intense rainstorm, causing her family to lose $25,000 worth of items, including a player piano. There have been other, less severe, flooding incidents over the years, she said.
Vasapolli and other neighbors said they have asked the city to clear debris out of the brook to help prevent flooding, but that has not been done. With intense rainstorms becoming more frequent, she said she is fearful of more incidents like last week's. At age 86, and with her husband, Angelo, turning 90, "I can't go through that again," she said.
"All we want is for the city to do what's right and that's to take care of the problem before it escalates," Vasapolli said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.