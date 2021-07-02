Editor's note: The following is part of an occasional series on how North Shore nonprofits have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.
BEVERLY — While many small companies and organizations closed their doors this past year — facing hurdle after hurdle amid the pandemic — the constellation of challenges created by the public health crisis instead pushed Grateful Friends to grow.
The Beverly nonprofit hired Kim Paratore as executive director in September, making her the first employee of Grateful Friends since it was founded six years ago by friends Gwen Ryan, of Gloucester, and Lee Miraglia, of Peabody. The group provides financial assistance and comfort baskets to adults in Essex County and Middlesex County who are undergoing cancer treatment.
In late 2014, Ryan and Miraglia were both diagnosed with cancer — Ryan with breast cancer, Miraglia with lung cancer. In the wake of their successful treatments, they resolved to try and help other cancer patients who may not be so fortunate to have a strong support network, good health insurance or the financial resources to keep up with the avalanche of bills.
Paratore, who lives in Beverly and who lost her husband to cancer in 2012, was working as a fundraising consultant for what was an all volunteer-run group until September. "We had a big gala scheduled for April (2020) and we had to cancel it because of the pandemic," she said. That nearly "killed" the small nonprofit, which relies heavily on in-person fundraising events.
To put it into perspective, she said, Grateful Friends has an annual budget of about $150,000. "We raise it and we give it away. We should have raised $100,000 in that April gala."
Fortunately, she said, when it became clear the gala couldn't happen last spring, nearly all of the guests told the organization to keep the money they had paid for their tickets. That totaled about $25,000.
"We really had to rely on different tactics, calling on businesses directly and asking to fund us for a month," Paratore said — that included local banks, real estate agents and others. The group has also been able to secure a few grants. It didn't have ready access to pandemic relief funds, she noted, because COVID-19 was typically a requirement for applying for many grants and programs.
"Instead of folding up during COVID, we went the opposite — this mission is far too important, there's no one else doing exactly what we do in Essex and Middlesex County," she said. There are 8,000 cancer patients in Essex County and 11,000 in Middlesex County right now, according to Paratore.
The group built up a board of directors over the summer — there are now a dozen members — and hired Paratore to run it all. She worked from home for the last several months, she said, but Leslie Ray Insurance Agency, a big supporter of Grateful Friends, has given the group some office space inside the firm's office on Dodge Street.
On average, Grateful Friends awards about $5,000 per month for financial assistance and distributes 10 to 20 comfort baskets each month to cancer patients. Throughout the pandemic, they've been able to meet those goals, Paratore said.
And now, Paratore said, as COVID-19 restrictions have eased and larger gatherings are becoming doable again, she has two events planned: A women's luncheon July 13 at Turner Hill Golf Club in Ipswich and a fundraising lunch in Topsfield on Sept. 30. You still can't have 400 people in a ballroom, she said, but it's a start.
How it works
"If I have cancer and can't work...that's a loss of income and I can't pay the electric bill," said Paratore. Or perhaps a patient is facing expensive health insurance deductibles to cover the cost of treatment or medication. It's a dilemma: Pay the deductible or the mortgage? "We see patients who end up paying insurance bills over other bills, like their mortgage," she said.
These types of struggles were only exacerbated during the pandemic, she said.
Grateful Friends enters the scene by awarding grants up to $750 per person to directly pay some of those outstanding bills — whether that's accumulated taxi fares, rent or utility bills.
Paratore connects with social workers at area hospitals — including Lahey in Peabody, Beverly Hospital, Addison Gilbert and Mass. General North Shore Cancer Center — who then refer patients who need assistance to directly apply or file applications on their behalf.
The other program they offer is comfort baskets for cancer patients. Each basket is filled with about $125 worth of items specific to each patient's diagnosis and treatment. For example, Paratore said, a breast cancer patient who's undergoing chemotherapy is likely to lose her eyebrows and hair, so she might receive an eyebrow pencil and scarf in her basket. Or it might be a bathrobe for while the patient is at the hospital.
In the same way, these patients are nominated by others to receive a basket, although it's not based on financial need.
For the past year, Paratore and the board members would put together the comfort baskets. Now, she said, that job is being taken over by a student at Manchester Essex Regional High School for his DECA project.
For Aurinne Frazier, there was some welcome relief this past winter as she was staring down a $2,300 bill for a copayment on her medication.
The 76-year-old Beverly resident needed the expensive medication after two rounds of treatment at Mass. General Hospital last year for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Her Medicare and Medex insurance plans had covered all of her other treatment bills, but not this one.
"I made as many calls as I could. But I couldn't get a break to help with the copay and keep up with my every day bills at the same time," she said. "The billing agency had me very worried because they wouldn't accept monthly payments."
Finally, she said, they agreed to take partial payment but wanted at least $950 before they would ship the medication — and a generic brand wasn't available.
At this point, she was talking with a social worker at the MGH cancer center in Danvers and learned there might be some help available through Grateful Friends.
"Believe me, it's very well titled," she said, looking back. "I'm very appreciative, it was very helpful."
Frazier said the organization helped pay a portion of her bill and she was able to get the medication.
She explained that she retired last year, a few years earlier than anticipated, after suffering a hip fracture in January, and then COVID happened. She was able to get disability coverage for a time and then retired from Salem Hospital, where she had worked for many years as a medical secretary.
"I'm on a fixed income (now). I had not planned this retirement, I was not prepared to retire," she said, adding, "I'm a widow, so there's no other income."
And then last April, on her 75th birthday, she learned she had cancer. "So, it was a tough year."
For more information on Grateful Friends, go to gratefulfriends.org.