BEVERLY — During a time where stress levels are high due to an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a Beverly nonprofit is helping Gloucester students.
Gloucester High School has received an $84,000 grant from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to partner with Project Adventure to increase support for students' mental health and wellness this year.
"We are excited to be able to add supports for our students this year," said Amy Kamm, Gloucester High's adjustment counselor. "The pandemic has increased isolation and anxiety among young people. We're glad to invest extra energy in their wellness."
The partnership will focus on professional development for teachers, a social-emotional learning curriculum, an after-school Adventure Leadership Program, and training for the school counseling staff in experiential group therapy approaches.
"In this effort we are focusing on the ninth grade transition and some of our higher needs populations, which for this year is critical as we face increased challenges due to the pandemic," Kamm said.
The collaboration began on the first day of school, Sept. 17, and so far, as Project Adventure Executive Director Caitlin McCormick Small puts it, "it has gone extremely well."
Project Adventure staff have been working alongside Gloucester High staff in the school's Anchor and GAP programs, both of which are designed to assist students who need various levels of support.
One child, Small said, even said that it was "his favorite part of his week."
In addition to working with students, Project Adventure will organize professional development days for Gloucester school educators and counselors.
"These days will lay the foundation for a common language to be used across the school and an understanding of experiential approaches to social-emotional learning (SEL)," Project Adventure's grant application read. "The professional development will also include a two-day training on adventure-based counseling, a therapeutic facilitation model for deepening the group process and infusing experiential learning for students who need additional support with their social and emotional wellness."
Dedicated to educating
Since it was founded at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School in 1971, Project Adventure has been collaborating with schools across the North Shore.
At its origins, the nonprofit was focused on making outdoor education and team-building accessible to all students.
"Our goal is to support emotional wellness and healthy communities," said Small.
As Project Adventure has expanded beyond the outdoors, Small explained that its emphasis is on adventure education — "a lot of team building, collaboration, and problem solving skills."
"We partner with schools all around the country," Small noted. "We use group games and play, team-building initiatives, and deep reflection to help students and teachers build new social skills and emotional resilience."
The nonprofit and Gloucester High School partnered in the 1970s and '80s as well, and plan to continue their collaboration for the entirety of the 2020-2021 academic year.
