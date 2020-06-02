BEVERLY -- The City Council on Monday night approved an emergency order to help restaurants prepare to open for outdoor dining on Monday.
The council voted to temporarily change city ordinances to allow restaurants to serve alcohol on city sidewalks, parking spaces and other public spaces, and to display sidewalk signs without a permit.
Restaurants are expected to be given the approval by Gov. Charlie Baker to begin outdoor dining on Monday, Mayor Mike Cahill told the City Council. Cahill said about 30 businesses expressed interest in doing outdoor dining in a survey conducted by the city.
"We want to make sure that any restaurant that wants to try outdoor dining has a chance to do it successfully," he said.
Restaurants have been closed for dine-in service since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some restaurants have been offering take-out in the interim, but Cahill said in a letter to councilors that many restaurants in Beverly are struggling with "significant declines" in revenue.
Darlene Wynne, the city's planning director, said about half of the restaurants who have expressed interest in outdoor dining have space on their own property, while the other half will need public space. Cahill said the city is working with restaurants to use sidewalks, parking spaces, or parking lots.
"This is all very much in flux and everybody's trying to be creative," Cahill said.
The proposal passed by a 7-0 vote. Councilors Paul Guanci and Todd Rotondo, who both operate downtown restaurants, recused themselves from the vote.
The City Council meeting began with statements by Cahill, Guanci and police Chief John LeLacheur condemning the actions of Minneapolis police in the killing of George Floyd. At the request of Councilor Estelle Rand, each councilor then made a statement saying what they would do to insure that people who look differently than they do feel safe.
Caja Johnson, a member of the Beverly Human Rights Committee, appealed to councilors and the city to take action in response to Floyd's killing and the treatment of black people by police.
"Beverly police, I want to trust you and I want you to trust me," Johnson said. "But at the very least we should not fear each other. Can we put some money aside to save a black life? How much is a black person's life worth?"
Johnson said the city should place a Black Lives Matter sign at the police station or City Hall, and adopt policies that hold police accountable.
Johnson said police need to show their support for the black community. "It needs to make my kids feel like they will never be a George Floyd, not in this city, because I hope this city will be their safety net," she said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
