BEVERLY — Police kicked people off a beach in Beverly on Wednesday because it was too crowded and people were not complying with safety standards for the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Mike Cahill said.
Cahill said in a statement that police "cleared" Rice's Beach, a small public beach next to Lynch Park at the end of Ober Street, at about 1:30 p.m. He said people were not keeping safe distances and there were "large groups sitting in close proximity, large groups hugging, some wrestling, playing spikeball, hitting a volleyball around, etc."
"If this were last summer, we would have seen the kids and thought they were behaving well and having a good time, enjoying a sunny beach day," Cahill said in the statement. "Unfortunately, given the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not complying with the safe behaviors required in the order (issued by Gov. Charlie Baker regarding beaches)."
Beaches were allowed to reopen on Monday under Baker's phased reopening plan. Guidelines state that all beach visitors must wear face coverings if they cannot stay 6 feet apart and groups of more than 10 people aren't allowed. People should also maintain at least 12 feet of distance between beach blanket areas. Organized ball games, including volleyball, Kan Jam, spikeball, football, soccer, Kadima and bocce, are not allowed, the guidelines say.
Cahill said more people arrived at Rice's Beach over the course of the morning than it has the capacity to accommodate under safe-distancing guidelines. He said the crowd was made up of families as well as a "considerable number of teens."
The city is working on how to best control the use of its public beaches, which are all "very limited in size," according to Cahill.
"Hopefully, we will land on a good strategy," he said. "We all want to enjoy the good weather. We want our teens to be able to go to the beach, but they need to do so safely, given the threat the novel coronavirus-19 continues to pose."
