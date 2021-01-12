BEVERLY — A new policy governing use of force by Beverly police will ban chokeholds, instruct officers to use de-escalation tactics, and require them to intervene if another officer is using too much force.
Police Chief John LeLacheur said the department already follows those guidelines even though they are not part of the current policy. The new policy, he said, will add language that was "assumed but not written down."
"It's important that the public understands these are things we've been doing anyway," LeLacheur said. "This isn't a huge change in the way we police. But it should make people more comfortable."
Mayor Mike Cahill pledged in June to review the police department's use-of-force policy after former President Barack Obama urged mayors throughout the country to make that pledge following several incidents of police violence.
The new draft policy released by the city last week specifically states that chokeholds are "prohibited"; requires officers to "defuse or de-escalate" a situation as a first step if possible; and says that officers have "an affirmative duty to intervene should they observe a situation in which they perceive more than the necessary use of force is being deployed by a fellow officer or supervisor."
Gov. Charlie Baker signed a police reform bill on Dec. 31 that includes many of the same changes, including a ban on the use of chokeholds and a duty to de-escalate. LeLacheur said his department is waiting for the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission to issue its revised use-of-force policy before Beverly finalizes its own. The Beverly Police Department is in the process of seeking accreditation from the commission.
LeLacheur said Beverly police have not had a complaint about excessive use of force in his seven years as chief.
"The guys are very cognizant of what their obligations are," he said. "In today's society you're always being watched (with cellphones and cameras), which is not necessarily a bad thing. I think it enhances the idea of 'always do the right thing.'"
Cahill and LeLacheur presented the use-of-force policy to the Beverly Human Rights Committee last week. LeLacheur told the committee that Beverly has already been adhering to all of the changes that were included in the police reform bill.
"No one in Massachusetts has ever been taught a chokehold," he said. "I've been an officer for 40 years and it's never been taught."
LeLacheur said the requirement to issue a verbal warning if possible can be difficult for officers depending on the situation.
"I've been shot at three times," LeLacheur, a former New Hampshire state trooper, told the committee. "At no time did anybody give me a warning. They just shot at me. I was able to get out of the way."
Resident Carole Rein said she was upset with a section of the policy on how to handle "emotionally disturbed persons or physically disabled."
"Why would an emotionally disturbed person and a physically disabled person be lumped together concerning the potential for violence?," Rein asked. "They seem to me to be two very different groups of people."
Rein also said the use of the phrase "emotionally disturbed person" is "very archaic." LeLacheur said they would revisit that section of the policy.
LeLacheur said officers will be trained on all new policies. Cahill said the city has gone from spending $85,000 on police training when he first took office in 2014 to more than $200,000 this year.
Caja Johnson, the chair of the Beverly Human Rights Committee, said she would like to see how that training is reflected in the data in terms of the number of arrests of people of color.
"I want to see that the training is actually trickling down to everybody's jobs," Johnson said.
Ward 6 City Councilor Dominic Copeland said police need to look beyond the statistics and consider the possibility of profiling, which has been an issue across the country, although he said he's not saying it's happening in Beverly.
"People could be unjustly calling the police on people of color," Copeland said. "It might give us a fuller picture."
