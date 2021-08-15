BEVERLY — The Police Department is now in business at its new 175 Elliott St. headquarters.
The department officially began operations out of the brand-new, three-story, state-of-the art building at the end of the day shift, about 4 p.m., Thursday, Chief John G. LeLacheur announced in a press release Saturday.
With the new building's opening, the entire department will be housed in one three-story, free-standing building, which costs about $28 million.
Previously, officers in specialized units worked out of several different locations throughout the city.
As of last Friday evening, no police services are being conducted at the old 191 Cabot St. location, and citizens wishing to do in-person business should come to the Elliott Street location.
The new station is immediately inside the main entrance to the Cummings Center, on the right.
An official opening of the station, as well as possible open house dates are being planned for September.
