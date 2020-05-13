Beverly resident hired as Gloucester principal 

GLOUCESTER - Beverly resident Daniel Jewett wasn't looking for a change, but when the opportunity came to work on Cape Ann he jumped at it.
The Salem State alum will replace Tammy Morgan as the principal of Gloucester's Plum Cove Elementary School effectively July 1.
"Plum Cove and Gloucester was the opportunity that I was waiting for," he said. "I didn't want to go just anywhere. I wanted to go somewhere on the North Shore, specifically Cape Ann."
For the past five years, Jewett has been assistant principal of Newbury Elementary School in Newbury, part of the Triton Regional School District.
"NES is a wonderful place," he explained. "It has many wonderful teachers who have helped me grow as an educator for the last five years. They have a real passion for teaching and that has been infectious."
Prior to that, he was the district curriculum coordinator for kindergarten through grade 12 for Triton schools, and before that, worked in the Manchester Essex Regional School District as a social studies teacher and the director of debate and speech.
Jewett holds a certificate of advanced graduate study and a master's degree from Salem State University. He received his bachelor of arts from Gettysburg College.
"In the first few months, I want to focus on getting to know the Plum Cove families and my colleagues," Jewett said. "Most of all I am really excited to join such a strong school district."
