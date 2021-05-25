BEVERLY — Beverly Rotary Club has announced that it will host a scavenger hunt as part of the club's 100th anniversary celebration. The game, called Beverly's Treasure Hunt, will begin Saturday, May 29, and end Saturday, June 26.
Anyone can join by signing up at http://bit.ly/BEVTREASUREHUNT. Cost is $10 per person. Teams of up to four people will get a link to an online app that will dictate missions for the team to follow.
Some missions are as simple as going to a landmark or business in the community with a mobile device to be geotagged, according to the club. Others are more involved and will require the team to get a code word or take a photo of an activity.
The winning team will receive $1,000 and the second place team will receive $500. People can join right up until the end of the hunt but are encouraged to sign up early for the best chance at winning.
Sponsorships at $50 are also available for businesses or individuals who want to support a local business by using the same link as above.
The Beverly Rotary Club has more than 100 members and is celebrating its 100th year of "Service Above Self" in Beverly. The club contributes to local nonprofits, provides student scholarships, invests in landmarks, supports local businesses, and performs service to keep the community clean and thriving. It also participates in international service along with the 1.2 million Rotarians around the world. To learn more visit www.BeverlyRotaryClub.com.