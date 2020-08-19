BEVERLY - School officials dove into the many details of what promises to be a unique school year during Wednesday night’s School Committee meeting.
Superintendent Suzanne Charochak and her staff informed the committee about developing new standards surrounding a variety of areas, from transportation to lunches to sports, as the district prepares for the new school year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a look at some of the topics covered during the meeting:
Sports
A new “floating” season of athletics will be held in February, March and April between the traditional winter and spring seasons. Football, which has been deemed a high-risk sport, will be moved to that season. Other sports could also be moved, depending on circumstances, Charochak said.
The School Committee is scheduled to vote on that new sports set-up at its next meeting on Aug. 26.
Transportation
Beverly will only provide bus transportation for students in kindergarten through grade six who live more than two miles away from school. Families must register for bus rides before Friday. Students will be assigned seats.
“We cannot allow any child on a bus that doesn’t have an assigned seat,” Charochak said.
Kindergarten
The start of kindergarten will be delayed in order to safety establish routines for all students in the elementary school buildings. Orientation, screenings and school visits will be held by appointment from Sept. 16 to 23. The first day of in-person instruction will be Sept. 24.
Meals
Breakfast and lunch will be available for all students regardless if they are learning remotely or are in school. Remote learners can pick up ‘grab and go’ meals at the high school.
Flu vaccine
Charochak said the state will require all students to have a flu vaccine by Dec. 31 in order to attend school, unless they have a medical or religious exemption.
