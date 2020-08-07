BEVERLY — A divided Beverly School Committee voted early Friday morning to return elementary and fifth and sixth grade students to the classroom under two hybrid models, while students in grades seven through 12 will continue to attend school remotely when classes resume on Sept. 16.
The votes came after 5 1/2 hours of discussion of both the proposals prepared by Superintendent Suzanne Charochak, and a version that was introduced Thursday night for the first time by committee member Lorinda Visnick that would have created a phased re-opening for schools.
Then, late in the meeting, members began discussing a combination of Charochak's proposals with various tweaks, such as putting elementary school students as well as fifth and sixth graders on the same five-day schedule — until Charochak was able to explain that she could not provide adequate space for social distancing in the middle school classrooms.
Under the plan approved in hour six of the session, grades K-4 will attend classes five days a week, be dismissed for lunch and finish the school day remotely. Those in grades five and six will attend classes two days a week and learn from home on the remaining three days; the grades will be split in half, with students designated in one of two "cohorts" that will attend classes in person on either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday.
The vote on that plan was 4-3, with Kelley Ferrutti, Kaarin Robinson and John Mullady voting no and Visnick, Rachael Abell, Kimberley Coelho and Mayor Michael Cahill voting in favor.
The committee then voted 5-2 to adopt the superintendent's recommendation that students in grades seven through 12 continue to learn remotely. That vote had Cahill and Coelho voting no and Ferrutti, Robinson, Visnick, Mullady and Abell voting yes.
Students will still also have the option of taking part in full-time remote learning.
The committee also voted to start the school year on Sept. 16, with Cahill holding out for an earlier start on Sept. 14.
Each of the members spoke at length following the superintendent's presentation, saying that many of their constituents had concerns about child care, while others were anxious about the potential risks of harm.
Cahill said he was very concerned about teenagers who, without socialization, could fall into despair, unable to see to the other side of the pandemic.
"We know we'll be in a different place eventually, but that's not how younger brains work," the mayor said.
But another member, Kelley Ferretti said she could not support returning anyone to school for now.
"There's no best option here," said Ferretti. "It really just is the least detrimental."
"A wrong choice can bring the death of a child or a teacher or a family member," Ferretti said. "I can accept the fact of a parent angry with me for missing part of a school year ... but I simply can't live with a parent angry at me because they have to bury a child because of a decision I made."
After introducing her own plan, which led to another hour of discussion, Lorinda Visnick then proposed postponing the vote to get more information about how teachers feel about returning.
While Charochak presented three main options, the first, reopening the schools with all students attending class each weekday, albeit with a shorter day, was quickly dismissed as likely unworkable.
Instead, much of the debate was focused on the second proposed model -- two versions of a hybrid, in which students would attend two days a week in person and remotely two days a week.
That hybrid would require staggered arrival and dismissal times, and a significant number of additional staff to conduct remote lessons for the students who were not in school on a given day.
The third option was a fully remote learning plan that would require fewer additional teachers or support staff. Only a handful of students, such as those who need additional academic support, would be in the classroom.
The discussion also focused on air quality, something teachers have identified as a major concern.
Commissioner of Public Services and Engineering Michael Collins said the district is more fortunate than others due to the district’s relatively new buildings -- the oldest school in the district was constructed in the late 1990s -- and ongoing maintenance.
Collins said the question he’s been trying to answer is how to calibrate the level of filtration and full air exchanges.
“The focus has been solely on energy efficiency for the past 10 years,” said Collins. “Obviously, our business model has changed.”
But increasing the number of complete air exchanges will have other effects -- such as the ability to heat the schools when it gets cold.
And while some experts are calling for the highest level of filtration available, that also poses challenges -- not only are MERV 13 filters increasingly hard to come by, said Collins, they create additional demands on the HVAC motors.
“It is incredibly complicated,” said Collins. “I find myself overwhelmed at times at the thought of how much has to get done.”
Visnick also wanted to know what the teachers think of the plan. Union president Julia Brotherton said she hadn’t had the opportunity to speak to the members or digest the report, but said she was “personally encouraged” by Collins' presentation.
“I will not vote to force them into a building if they do not want to be there,” Visnick said.
Committee member John Mullady expressed frustration at how the situation has been handled by both state and federal education leaders.
“There’s a saying, poop rolls downhill,” said Mullady, who was critical of “hundreds of officials across this country have failed to properly lead us.”
