BEVERLY — A lifelong Beverly Girl Scout has earned her Gold Award for helping local senior citizens plan ahead — be that aiding them with health care proxies and living wills to checking out senior living facilities or hospice care.
Simone French, a freshman at Salem State University this year, says that after she and her family experienced several unexpected losses of loved ones, she saw a need for local seniors to learn more about advanced life planning.
These topics and decisions can be uncomfortable and daunting for some seniors — things they may not want to think about — she says, so she wanted to help explain and organize the resources available to them.
“I worked with the Beverly Council on Aging and taught seniors about advanced life planning,” said French, who dedicated her senior year of high school to the project, in a news release from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Mass. “I created surveys about advanced life planning and handed them out. I then processed those surveys to obtain the three top topics people knew least about on the subject.”
Based on her research, she then created a presentation full of tips and resources on senior living options, family care and explaining the difference between hospice and palliative care.
French also appeared on the Council on Aging's local access TV show, "Livin' the Good Life," in which she interviewed two experts on these subjects, and also gave live presentations to other area senior groups.
She will now receive the Gold Award — which challenges Scouts identify a problem in their community and create a plan to address it — for her "extraordinary community service" from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts council this spring. Her sister, Erica, also received the Gold Award in 2015.
French is studying to become an elementary school teacher.
“I've been a part of Girl Scouts for 13 years and I appreciated being a part of something bigger than myself,” she said.