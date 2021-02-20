BEVERLY -- To some, the artificial turf field at Beverly High School still feels pretty new. The $800,000 field was one of the first of its kind on the North Shore when it was installed in 2011.
But a decade is a long time in the life span of a turf field, according to city officials, and that time is now up.
Mayor Mike Cahill has asked the City Council to approve spending $750,000 to replace the field. In a letter to councilors, he said the synthetic turf is "now reaching the end of its service life."
"The timing is right," Cahill said in an interview. "It was meant to have an eight- to 12-year productive life."
The city installed the turf field in 2011 at a cost of about $800,000, with the money coming from a combination of private donations and a state grant. It is located within the outdoor track at the high school and is used by high school and youth sports teams.
Bruce Doig, the city's parks and recreation director, said it was well understood at the time that the field's surface would be good for only about a decade.
"I would go to state recreation conferences and engineering firms told us this is part of the drill," Doig said. "It's unfortunate but it's the cost of doing business."
Despite the steep cost of replacing them, Doig said artificial fields are worth it because they save money on maintenance and are so durable that they can be used much more frequently than grass fields, including during bad weather.
"You get a better bang for your buck in terms of the number of hours used versus dollars spent," he said.
Cahill said technology has led to considerable improvements in turf fields since the high school field was installed. The city added another turf field as part of the new Beverly Middle School project in 2018, and that field is safer for athletes, more environmentally friendly, and may last longer than the high school field, he said.
Cahill said the high school field's subsurface and drainage infrastructure is working well and does not need to be replaced. The field's "crumb rubber infill" will be replaced with a pad that lessens impact and has been shown to reduce the chances of a concussion, he said.
Cahill has asked the City Council to approve a transfer of $750,000 from the city's certified free cash account to pay for the high school field replacement. The council has scheduled a public hearing on the matter for March 1 at 7:15 p.m. Doig said the goal is to have the new field in place by the end of August.
Beverly is not the only community or school that has had to replace a turf field. Bishop Fenwick athletic director and football coach Dave Woods said the school spent about a half million dollars to replace its turf field in 2018. The original field was installed in 2007.
"We expected 10 to 12 years of life and we got 11 years," Woods said. "With the new products they have now you can expect a little bit more. Our expectation is every 12 to 14 years we have to replace the turf."
Woods said he's not convinced that turf fields save money overall when you factor in the cost of replacing them. But he still thinks it's well worth the cost.
"It's so great you can't put a price on it," Woods said. "From not having to cancel games to opening the facilities to youth teams, there are all kinds of benefits to it."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||