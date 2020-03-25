BEVERLY – The city is looking for a place to isolate any resident of the homeless shelter who might contract the COVID-19 virus, Mayor Mike Cahill told city councilors Wednesday night.
Cahill said one person staying at the River House shelter has been tested for the virus and is awaiting the result of the test. He said the person is self-quarantining at the shelter "as best they're physically able to do."
"Even if this person is not positive, we're mindful that the setup doesn't fit for this situation," Cahill said.
Cahill addressed the City Council during a meeting that was held remotely, as municipal boards are doing throughout the state during the coronavirus pandemic. The city's public health director, Bill Burke, reported that Beverly had 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Cahill said he and other officials are working with the city of Salem on finding a location that both communities can use to quarantine homeless people who are tested positive. Cahill said a college dormitory or a hotel/motel would be a good location, but said officials are still searching.
"They're needs to be an alternative soon," Cahill said.
Councilor Julie Flowers suggested looking into setting up medical tents in parking lots, as a homeless shelter in Boston has done.
Burke, the health director, said his department has been contacting any resident of the city who has been tested positive for COVID-19. Teresa Kirsch, the city's public health nurse, said she asks those people who they have been in contact with, then advises those people to self-quarantine as well.
Burke said his staff has been visiting the city's grocery stores to check on their policies regarding cleaning and employee sickness.
"The supermarkets are providing essential services," Burke said. "It's not a comprehensive inspection."
Flowers asked Cahill if any assistance has been offered to renters who might be a risk of losing their apartment if they're out of a job.
Cahill said that Gov. Charlie Baker has said that nobody is going to be evicted during the crisis. Eviction is a 90-day process, and the courts are closed, Cahill said.
Cahill noted that people who need food are getting it through either Beverly Bootstaps, Meals on Wheels, or the Beverly Public Schools, who have continued to provide breakfast and lunch to low-income students while the schools are closed.
"We feel that those who were already receiving help coming into this are getting the help they need," Cahill said. 'We're going to have more and more people who are reaching that point of needing help with food. We're prepping for that need for additional help. We're trying to stay on top of it."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
